HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new partnership is making it easier for more kids to lace up their skates and jump into the rink. It’s called Hockey Haven!

It’s a non-profit founded by a Quinnipiac University medical student. The organization is partnering with the New York Rangers to make ice hockey more accessible to kids.

This sport can be expensive, so Hockey Haven is working to cut that cost and diversify the sport, giving kids who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity a chance to do so.

“To bring those opportunities to them is really just an experience that is incredible,” said Aaron Marcel, President of Hockey Haven.

Hockey Haven offers free learn to play programming and free equipment to all the kids participating.