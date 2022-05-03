CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Many of the world’s greatest golfers will be in Cromwell next month for the return of the Travelers Championship. Tuesday was media day, which featured the defending champion and another special young man.

As we know, the Travelers Championship is a lot more than a world-class golf tournament. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to charity, like the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which offers a different kind of healing.

Each year, we meet one of the campers who benefit from the camp, like Zaire Ramiz, a 15-year-old battling Sickle Cell Disease. The Farmington native has attended the camp since 2007, surrounded by other young boys and girls who can relate to what he is going through.

“It’s meant the world to me. When I first went to camp, part of the magic that is camp is the people around you who understand your experiences, what you’ve gone through,” Ramiz said.

“He can go, he can feel comfortable. As a parent, we feel comfortable that they’re there and that they’re having a great time. There’s nothing like it,” said Cheryl Ramiz, Zaire’s mom.

A fast-moving fire and COVID paused in-person activities since 2020. Thanks to an outpouring of support, especially from Travelers, many of the structures destroyed by the fire have been rebuilt. CEO Jimmy Canton said it allowed them to go from grief to gratitude.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp rebuilds following devastating fire in February

“To hear from Travelers within an hour after the fire started, I received a call from Andy Bessette saying, ‘what can we do to help,’” Canton said.

“When I think about young campers, it makes me smile, it makes me happy to know that camp is going to be something that’s going to always keep going and so many more people like me, who come to camp and find an escape and a home here,” Zaire said.

Canton said at the end of the day, the camp builds resilience, restores hope, and creates joy. He called it a privilege to create those healing moments.