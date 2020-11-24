Holiday gift-giving on a budget: These companies offer free shipping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) -- Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Javin Kea, of Charlotte, found a little girl wandering alone outside in the cold.

"When I heard the noise and I saw her, I just went and got her," said Kea, who found the girl next to a car with a bottle in her hand. "Actually, the coat I'm wearing is the coat I put on her. She was pretty cold, so I wrapped her up in that."