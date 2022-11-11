(WTNH) — It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping! Even if it’s before Black Friday rolls around.
Amazon has already put out a list of their holiday finds, the perfect guide on what to get your loved ones this year. Plus, they’re all budget-friendly!
News 8 accumulated a list of Amazon’s top-rated gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.
Amazon’s ‘Most Loved’ Gifts:
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil for $40
- NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle for $41
- Large 24 oz Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set for $21
- JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69
- MEISON Electric Kettle for $26
Gifts for Her:
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Spray for $94
- Women’s Ultra-Soft Leopard Jacquard Cardigan Sweater ranging from $39-$45
- Personalized Choker Necklace for $75
- UGG Women’s Scuffette Slipper for $94
- Silk Eye Sleeping Mask for $19
Gifts for Him:
- Weight Adjustable Dumbell Set for $109
- Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver 5100 for $49
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Smart Watch for $249
- Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie ranging from $19-$45
- New Balance Men’s Spilled Paint Sneaker for $59
Gifts for Teens:
- CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max for $65
- DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Speaker for $34
- S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $31
- Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera for $116
- Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack for $31
Gifts for Babies:
- Nooie Baby Monitor for $37
- Carter’s Baby 0-9 Months Hooded Sherpa Bunting Pram ranging between $28-$46
- Carter’s Unisex Babies’ 8-Piece Towel and Washcloth Set for $28
- Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Baby Activity and Teething Toy for $16
- Infant/Toddlers Moccasins with Grips for $17