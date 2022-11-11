(WTNH) — It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping! Even if it’s before Black Friday rolls around.

Amazon has already put out a list of their holiday finds, the perfect guide on what to get your loved ones this year. Plus, they’re all budget-friendly!

News 8 accumulated a list of Amazon’s top-rated gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon’s ‘Most Loved’ Gifts:

Gifts for Her:

Gifts for Him:

Gifts for Teens:

Gifts for Babies: