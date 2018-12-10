Holiday pop up market arrives in New Haven on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparing a holiday village in New Haven.

Mayor Toni Harp visited Temple Plaza where a pop up market has opened on Monday afternoon in New Haven. 

The event took place on Temple Street in New Haven at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers and vendors were there decorating the greenhouse for Christmas celebrations. 

There was also a performance and several fun activities for everyone attending the event. 

The fun holiday village will be open Thursday through Sunday.

Kwanzaa celebration in New Haven City hall, holiday joins communitarian values, African, African-American culture

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kwanzaa celebration in New Haven City hall, holiday joins communitarian values, African, African-American culture"

