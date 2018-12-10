Holiday pop up market arrives in New Haven on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparing a holiday village in New Haven.

Mayor Toni Harp visited Temple Plaza where a pop up market has opened on Monday afternoon in New Haven.

The event took place on Temple Street in New Haven at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers and vendors were there decorating the greenhouse for Christmas celebrations.

There was also a performance and several fun activities for everyone attending the event.

The fun holiday village will be open Thursday through Sunday.