Holiday pop up market arrives in New Haven on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparing a holiday village in New Haven.
Mayor Toni Harp visited Temple Plaza where a pop up market has opened on Monday afternoon in New Haven.
The event took place on Temple Street in New Haven at 1:30 p.m.
Related Content: New Haven annual tree lighting lit up Elm City’s Christmas spirit
Organizers and vendors were there decorating the greenhouse for Christmas celebrations.
There was also a performance and several fun activities for everyone attending the event.
The fun holiday village will be open Thursday through Sunday.