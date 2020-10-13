 

Holmes School in New Britain moves all students to remote learning for Wednesday due to COVID-19 case

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to families and staff Tuesday, the superintendent of New Britain schools announced that a member of the Holmes School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all students and staff at the school have been moved to remote learning for Wednesday, Oct. 14. The letter states that this is being done to allow time for contact tracing, while the affected individual has been instructed to remain home in quarantine for 14 days.

According to the letter, the individual was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 9, and all families at the school have been notified.



