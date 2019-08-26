New Haven woman claims burglars used moving truck to steal nearly everything she owned

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven resident Kyesha Ford said she was absolutely stunned to return home from work on August 5 only to find that “everything was gone.”

Ford said thieves backed up a moving truck to her Munson Street apartment and spent hours stealing nearly everything inside.

“Well, the first thing I noticed was the living room gone,” Ford explained. “TV … dressers with my clothes … They took the time to take the TV, unscrew it off the mounts … pots, pans, dishes, glasses, everything.”

She said the no-gooders even stole food from her refrigerator.

The crooks even found time for a bathroom break.

“They urinated in the toilet and left it there,” Ford said.

She said her first thought was that she was being evicted, but when she called Housing Court she learned that it wasn’t them.

News 8 also checked with Housing Court, which confirmed no eviction on file.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, expressed doubt about the claims. Meanwhile, police are investigating.

The callous theft came as a double blow to Ford, who, in 2017, lost everything in a fire.