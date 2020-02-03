Homeless man shoots, kills 24-year-old after arguing over the Super Bowl, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in southwest Fresno, who was shot Saturday after an argument with another man over the Super Bowl, has died, the Fresno Police Department said Sunday.

The incident happened just before noon.

Reports state a homeless man walked up to where the victim, 24-year-old Frank Rojas, was having a barbecue with family and started an argument with him over the Super Bowl because they liked different teams.

The argument escalated and the homeless man and documented gang member, 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon, Fresno Police Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide said.

Rojas was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery before he died.

Chamalbide said Gonzalez was later taken into custody nearby with the help of witnesses.

He was charged with murder, possession of a zip gun, a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm by a felon or narcotic drug user, and violating probation.