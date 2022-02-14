(WTNH) -In the early days of the pandemic, local homeless shelters moved their clients into hotels to keep them safe, but emergency government funding for that is about to run out.

That future is very uncertain. The pandemic proved it is not safe to cram 50 strangers into a room full of bunk beds, so Columbus House has been empty for almost two years. The question is how much longer will there be money to put clients into hotel rooms, and can they ever come back here?

Around three years ago, the New Haven Green was where Marvin Lee slept most nights. Then he called 2-1-1 and got help from Columbus House.

“They actually came out there, sent the workers out there to talk to me and bring me into a shelter,” Lee said.

When the pandemic hit, Columbus House moved Lee and all its clients into a hotel.

“That helped slow down the spread. They test us weekly. Things like that, they really help to keep us safe,” Lee said.

After almost two years, the federal and state funding that pays for the hotel may be running out.

“We are really at kind of an inflection point of uncertainty and it’s pretty scary,” said Margaret Middleton, Columbus House.

Margaret Middleton is the CEO of Columbus House and she says they are looking at ways to space bunk beds further apart in their main shelter and to convert their overflow shelter for social distancing. All that might let them house up to 92 clients.

“Contrast that with, right now, we have 231 people in the hotel, so we are facing a cliff and our clients are facing a cliff,” Middleton said.

The goal is to get clients into permanent housing, and that’s where Kenneth Shea is now, but the Navy veteran was in a far worse place.

“Everything with this COVID hit and everything went south. I didn’t have any money left, couldn’t pay my rent, my bills,” Shea said.

He had been in Florida but hopped a train back to New Haven near where he grew up.

“I got off the train and I had nowhere to go. I literally, for about a week, slept behind the dumpster at the train station,” Shea said.

Veterans have earned special housing help and Shea is now out of the shelter and in an apartment. He hopes to work again when his health improves.

“No better direction in the head than forward. I’ve already been back there, life wasn’t good. I don’t want to do that again,” Shea said.

Losing your home can happen so quickly.

“Well, the lady I was staying with, she passed away, so the house that we were in was sold,” said Patrina Smith, Columbus House client.

Smith did not want to show her face, but she works in healthcare and has a son with underlying conditions.

“Therefore, my cases are limited, so if I have a COVID case, I won’t take it until, we have to let it die down a little bit,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Connecticut rents have never been higher.

“You’ve got apartments out there that were $1,000 before COVID hit and now they are $13,00 to $1,500,” Smith said.

So, Smith had no choice but to ask Columbus House for help. She is in one of their family shelters now, hoping emergency funding is extended.

“That way, it keeps people off the street, along with their children because if you don’t have it, you’re on the street,” Smith said.

Right now, a lot of people need help.

“So, we have an unprecedented number of calls into our system. We have evictions going up, so we have more people coming in,” Middleton said.

Lee says his time in the hotel has helped him qualify for support to get his own place, but for the moment he is still homeless with all the baggage that comes with that word.

“You get to feel like there’s a stigma on you like you don’t feel like a part of society no more,” Lee said.

Which is part of the problem. Lee was a construction worker, Shea was in the Navy and Smith is a nurse. They all ended up without a home.

Columbus House is lobbying state politicians for help because if only 92 can fit there, 139 others now at the hotel will have nowhere to go.