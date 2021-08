(WTNH) – Homes for the Brave provides the housing and services necessary to help homeless individuals return to a productive and meaningful life.

To date, they have served over 1,400 homeless men and women.

Vince Santilli, CEO and Executive Director for Homes for the Braves shared the latest fundraising event coming up on Saturday, August 7.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.homesforthebrave.org/stepout