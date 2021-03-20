Homicide investigation underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WNTH)– Bridgeport police are investigating after locating an unresponsive male Friday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Norman Steet & Railroad Ave on the report of an unresponsive party.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the victim lying on the sidewalk on Norman Street.

Police report that an unidentified middle-aged male had injuries to his body indicating a homicide had occurred.

Officials report the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene on Norman Street between Railroad Avenue & Cottage Street. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

Police report to expect road closures in the area for several hours as evidence is collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.