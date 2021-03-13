Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., dispatch received a call from a female reporting her boyfriend was shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the front stairwell of a multi-family house on Seaview Avenue.

Police report that the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a witness, the victim was reportedly shot through a window went he went to investigate a noise on the back porch.

The victim’s identification has not been released.

Police report that detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the scene.

Officials report that this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.

