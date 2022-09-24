WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of foreign war veterans flew out of Bradley International Airport Saturday morning to spend the day visiting memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C.

They were greeted with cheers from the crowd before heading to the nation’s capital.

“We are flying 43 veterans of foreign wars down to D.C. to view the memorials and spend time with each other. This is their day of honor… that they never got,” said Dan Sparks, co-founder of Honor Flight Connecticut.

News 8’s Gil Simmons was there to speak with a Korean War veteran from Norwich, who was touched by the turnout.

“I’m real thankful to be recognized because we never were.. because there as no one, I mean this is just great. I’m thrilled by it. I’m really at a loss of words,” he said.

It was a heartfelt moment for many, including Peggy Nelson, whose 97-year-old father served during World War II.

“He wears his WWII hat proudly and wherever we go – he’s always thanked for his service which means a lot to him,” Nelson said. “And I’m very grateful that people still acknowledge the service of these veterans… from the greatest generation.”

The veterans’ ages range from 74 to 103, each with their own rank, title and story from service.