Breaking News
Connecticut REALTORS, iHeartMedia and WTNH News 8 Team Up to Help Combat Opioid Use Disorder in Connecticut
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Horror icon Sid Haig dies at age 80

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sid Haig is seen at Universal Studios Hollywood celebrating Halloween Horror Nights with Eyegore Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Krauss)

(WTNH) — Sidney Eddie Mosesian, a horror film icon, has died at the age of 80, according to the Instagram post made by his wife.

Sid made a name for himself in pivotal roles in House of 1000 Corpses, 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.

Sid is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and close friends.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss