NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we approach year three of the pandemic, local hospitals are getting some much-needed help as they deal with major staffing shortages. Last month, medical relief teams with the U.S. Air Force began working at several hospitals in Connecticut, including Yale New Haven Hospital.

The unit was made up of physicians, medical technicians, respiratory therapists, and other specially-trained staff.

“We integrated this team from the Air Force with FEMA, DOD support very seamlessly. We onboarded them and they are part of our team now,” said Jennifer Menillo, Medicine Director of Nursing at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“As we know hospitals have been absolutely crushed with staffing issues, with hospital patients, this just helps provide relief, physical relief in terms of providing extra help, but also as symbolic help in saying we recognize that you’re going through this tough time and you’re not here alone,” said Major Dave Pytlik, Public Affairs Officer for the Connecticut National Guard.

The medical team has provided over 2,000 clinical hours to Yale New Haven Hospital since they arrived last month. They will return to the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada next week.