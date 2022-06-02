HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mass shooting in Tulsa is raising questions about security in public places. Some are now trying to do even more to stop armed intruders.

The Tulsa shooting was the 23rd mass shooting of 2022.

“Look, I have a family, I have kids, I sent them to school, I go to the supermarket, I feel like no place is safe. It’s a terrible moment we’re living in, but you have to adjust,” said Michael Bloom, director of the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut.

Adjustments are being made at hospitals in Connecticut. Hartford HealthCare is taking additional measures to ensure staff and patient safety at their hospitals.

In a statement, they said, “Right now, we are additionally investing more than $1 million in new safety capabilities, including additional security response, staff, and technical solutions that will improve our ability to predict, track and monitor safety events.”

To combat the spike in gun violence, millions of dollars will go toward bolstering security for Connecticut non-profits. Applicants could receive as much as $50,000 through the state bond commission’s competitive grant program.

Houses of worship also would be entitled to the funding.

“Institutions will be able to apply for metal detectors, doors, windows. The only thing they can’t apply for is armed personnel,” Bloom said.

Towns like New Milford are hiring more armed security officers for their schools. The job listing is online.

At Hartford Hospital, they are reminding their staff to be proactive themselves in the event of unusual activity around the campus. It’s all part of their see something, say something campaign.