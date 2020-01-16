House of Horrors: Alabama mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama mother, grandfather, and grandmother are facing charges in what investigators are calling a chilling case of child abuse involving a “real-life house of horrors.”

Monday, Jan. 13, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible child abuse situation at a location in the city of Smiths Station in southeast Lee County.

Sheriff’s investigators and personnel from the Lee County Department of Human resources conducted a welfare check at a residence on Lee Road and made contact with four children ages 3, 4, 10 and 11 years old.

“During the contact, investigators observed two wood constructed cages that had hasps and locks present,” said Sheriff Jay Jones. “Investigation revealed evidence the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions. Investigators discovered that a fifth child, age eight months, also resided at the residence but was not present at the time of contact.”

All five children have been removed from the residence and are in the care of Lee County D.H.R

Jones said Wednesday multiple warrants were obtained by Lee County Investigators.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than six years of age, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.

James H. Bond, 66, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years of age, and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years of age, and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.