House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanies CT officials at John Bailey Dinner in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Democrats' 2019 John Bailey Dinner have received a keynote speech from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, with some digs at President Trump.

Pelosi took the stage at the John Bailey Dinner at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The theme of the dinner was Women in Leadership. Pelosi, being the first female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, attended as the keynote speaker.

Pelosi talked about the investigations led by House Democrats into President Trump's businesses, campaign, and his presidency.

"Our House investigations are breaking through the Trump administration's cover up, criminal cover up, to get the truth for the American people. Give us the facts, let the facts take us where they will. But we must have the truth for the American people," she says.

Pelosi also said any of the nearly two dozen Democrats vying to run against Trump would make a better president than him.

Nancy DiNardo, the first female Connecticut Democratic Party Chair, was also honored with the William A. O'Neill Award.

