HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the state is dealing with a school bus driver shortage, getting children to and from school does not appear to be the only problem. Many students are having issues getting to sports games and other extra circular activities after school.

While the school bus driver shortage has lessened over the last two years of covid, there are still not enough school bus drivers to go around.

Superintendents, bus companies and athletic directors are all working together to make sure students get to their after-school activities on time.

The driver shortage has not been easy. Athletic directors have to think on their feet when they do not have a bus, they do everything they can to make sure the athletes play that day.

“I think it was a 4:00 JV game and a 530 varsity game, and we were able to move it to a 530 junior varisty game and a 7 o’clock varsity game so that the 4 o’clock bus was able to get our kids,” said Steve Blumenthal, the North Haven Public School’s Athletic Director.

Blumenthal wants the parents to know they’re doing everything they can, blasting out the changes as soon as possible and working with the other athletic directors to keep the games on time.

“We do call each other constantly and text each other constantly so we are working out these issues and that is the way it has to be,” said Blumenthal.

The Glastonbury Superintendent said staff members are even trying to jump onto the buses and substitute out if a driver is out sick, even so, it’s been difficult across the state even though the state is getting in on the action in streamlining how they do business.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into both in a part of school districts and the part of bus companies and the state, everyone together has push forward,” said Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

And that goes for the application process at the state level, they have streamlined the background checks.

“DPH and DMV are working very closely together to ensure that there are no bottlenecks,” said Rabinowitz.