How to get a $50 discount on your broadband bill

(NEXSTAR) – Certain Americans qualify for funds through the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit, which will supply some households and families with a $50 discount on their broadband bills.

Those who reside on Tribal lands are eligible for a $75 discount.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy laptops, desktop computers or tablets from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit was part of the approximately $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in December.

$3.2 billion was set aside for the FCC to cover the program.

“We need to use all available tools to get 100% of us connected in this country and this program is an essential part of making that happen,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

Here’s which households are eligible:

Households with an income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in some assistance programs, including SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline

Those who are approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price lunch program or school breakfast program during the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year

Households who received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Those who experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total 2020 income at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

Enrollment begins May 12. To enroll, speak to your provider or visit https://getemergencybroadband.org.