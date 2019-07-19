Breaking News
How to keep your four-legged friend safe in the summer heat

by: Fiona Brady

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – As you gear up for the high temperatures that are expected this weekend, remember to keep the safety of your pets in mind.

Experts say pet owners need to understand and recognize signs that their dog may be over heating. 

Something could be wrong if your four-legged friend is panting excessively or having trouble walking. In this event, experts advise that you cool them off with water and call your vet.  

Pet owners should also be wary of the hot pavement. Your pet’s paws are just as sensitive to the hot surface as you are. 

