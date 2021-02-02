How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home

(WTNH) — Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning becomes a real problem in these winter months. With generators running during outages, carbon monoxide can seep into your home and make you sick if you’re not careful.

The odorless gas can make you very sick and in the worst of cases, it can kill you. The good news is CO poisoning is 100 percent preventable.

Each winter in Connecticut, especially during power outages from storms, the Department of Public Health says hundreds of people end up in the emergency room with CO poisoning.

It happens from having faulty furnaces, improperly placing generators, using gas grills or gas heaters inside your homes.

DPH says if you’re using a generator, make sure it’s at least 20 feet from your house. In addition, just because you have a window open or a fan running, those things are not enough to minimize CO from building up.

“It happens quickly and in many cases, it happens overnight while someone is sleeping so that’s why it’s so very important to have a CO alarm in your home.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include a headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.

Health officials say if you think you have CO poisoning, get out of your home or the enclosed area and call 9-1-.1. You’ll notice a big difference when you’re in the fresh air.