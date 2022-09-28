NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is anticipating “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding” in Florida Wednesday as Category 4 Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies.

Since getting in contact with loved ones can be difficult in times of potential disaster, the American Red Cross offered the following tips:

Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through

Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls can’t

Check social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) for any updates

Send an email

Call relatives and friends who may have already had contact

Call people and places where the person you’re trying to contact is well-known such as neighbors, employers, schools, places of worship, senior centers, etc.

The Red Cross says it’s already moved hundreds of volunteers to Florida in preparation for Ian, and also sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to the area.

The NHC predicted that the greatest risk of deadly storm surges would be in the area from Sarasota to Naples. Residents in these areas were told to head evacuation orders from local officials.

