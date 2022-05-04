(WTNH) – The leaked draft from the Supreme Court is not final, but many are wondering what the impact will be here in Connecticut if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Simply put, state law guarantees a woman’s access to abortion, which won’t change no matter what happens.

It’s expected, because of the law Connecticut has in place, that Connecticut will become a safe haven for those living in states where that’s not the case.

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion shows the court may be preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision, if finalized, would end the constitutional right to access abortion care.

“It has no legal consequences until the Supreme Court issues its decision, which is likely to come in June and July,” said Stephen Gilles, Professor of Law at Quinnipiac University.

Connecticut has a decades-old law on the books that protects a woman’s right to abortion. That will remain in place, regardless of how the Supreme Court rules.

Stephen Gilles, professor of law at Quinnipiac University, spoke to News 8 about that law.

“The court is not saying that states cannot permit abortions. States can and Connecticut will continue to permit elective abortions. You’re hearing voices saying, ‘what does this mean about other rights like same-sex marriage or contraception?’ The opinion specifically says, more than once, it doesn’t have any implications for those rights,” Gilles said.

There’s a bill, which has received bipartisan support, that would strengthen the law here in Connecticut. Amanda Skinner of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England explains what those are.

“It modernizes our state law and regulations, allowing advanced practice clinicians to perform aspiration abortion. That expands access to care by expanding the pool of clinicians who are unable to provide safe, high-quality abortion care services,” Skinner said.

That would include nurse-midwives and physician assistants.

“The bill also protects patients and healthcare providers or anyone who’s forced to travel to Connecticut from another state, like Texas, where they are unable to access those services,” Skinner said.

Skinner expects if Governor Ned Lamont signs this bill into law, that Connecticut will become a safe haven for those seeking access to this care.

“People can come to Connecticut and get access to care and in fact, we’re already seeing that,” Skinner said.

There’s been pushback to this bill from Connecticut lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and anti-abortion groups and some religious organizations have said this news is long overdue. They’ve been fighting for it to be repealed and hope it’s overturned once and for all.

As for that bill, which is called the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, Lamont says he intends to sign it. That’s expected to happen in a few weeks.