MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday lights show at Hubbard Park in Meriden is closed due to storm damage and the potential for dangerous driving conditions on Friday.

The city of Meriden announced that the Festival of Silver Lights Show will be closed from Friday until Saturday at 9 a.m. because of heavy rain, high winds and the potential for icy road conditions on Friday night.

Meriden officials said the lighting display was impacted by the storm and knocked out approximately half of the lights.

The light show will not be back up and running until the Meriden Parks and Recreations Crew is able to make repairs on Christmas Eve for the rest of the holiday season, city officials said.