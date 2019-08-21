Hundreds gather at Fulton Park for annual back to school rally

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people gathered at Waterbury’s Fulton Park on Wednesday for a mega back to school rally.

The annual rally featured more than 50 community organizations that came together to collect donated school supplies for students in need — so they can succeed.

One attendee told News 8’s LaSalle Blanks that the event helped her “100,000%.” She also said it was a good time for kids.

“It’s very good,” she said. “Waterbury needs that since everything bad is happening … now there’s help. Waterbury really needs that. It’s really good for everybody.”

Students go back to school next week.

