Hundreds of toys collected for News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give 2018!

A huge thank you to all who supported our Gr8 Holiday Give!

It’s all to collect toys for those in need this holiday season.

Several News 8 team members were on hand for the event which took place at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford Saturday.

All of the toys go to Toys for Tots and the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

This season, we held our annual competition between the AM and PM News 8 crews to see which team could collect the most toys for the cause.

Numerous organizations also donated toys for the drive.