HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds headed to the state Capitol on Monday to rally against the extension of Governor Ned Lamont’s executive powers.

200 attend Liberty rally at State Capitol. Families want @GovNedLamont to give lawmakers back their power to lead. Story at 5 & 6! @WTNH @ctcapitolreport 13 year old from Windsor speaks about Freedom. pic.twitter.com/YBQr3GSel8 — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) July 12, 2021

Around 200 people attended the rally calling on Lamont to give lawmakers back their power to lead.

Some of the signs at the Freedom rally calling on @GovNedLamont to stop the Emergency Power grab. Lawmakers vote this week on whether to extend powers to September 30th. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport Story tonight! pic.twitter.com/GEv9khsim5 — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) July 12, 2021

Lawmakers will vote this week on whether to extend powers to September 30.

