NEW HAVEN, C.T. (WTNH) – The New Haven Reproduction Justice Mobilization organized a rally outside the federal courthouse on Church Street. Hundreds attended to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speakers included faith leaders, health workers, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ activists.

“We live in a country where a woman’s body is more controlled than a gun. As a woman I am afraid,” said Nayeli Garcia, a community organizer with Unidad Latina en Accion.

The crowd grew quickly, spilling into Church Street. People held signs and wore green t-shirts and bandanas. Wearing green to symbolize pro-abortion emerged in Argentina in the late 2010s, as the country’s activists fought to decriminalize abortion in a sweeping movement called the “Marea Verde” or “Green Wave.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was among the speakers. He told the crowd to take to the polls this fall.

“We need to work; we need to turn around the people who made it possible, who enabled the supreme court.”

The right to an abortion is protected in Connecticut by state law. Many of the young women who attended the rally discussed how other states with trigger laws banned abortion the moment the SCOTUS decision was released.

“We know that this is a racial issue. It is going to affect black people and people of color disproportionately,” said Tenaya Taylor with the Non-profit Accountability Group.

“I’m really worried for the next generation of women. We’ve grown up with this protection in place. Today across the country women are immediately losing access to this protection. I’m worried about the ways in which people are going to be criminalized by what is essentially basic healthcare,” said Emily Gallagher from New Haven.

After the rally, the crowd marched through the streets of New Haven, shouting their fight is not over.

“Women are equal citizens, we have moral agency. We have autonomy and the Supreme Court can’t take that away from us,” said Jamie Johnson, a chaplain with the Unitarian Society of New Haven.

