Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas, extreme destruction expected

(WTNH) — News 8’s Meteorologist, Ashley Baylor, has the Sunday morning update on Hurricane Dorian as it increases to a category 5 storm and hits land in Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

Dorian touched down in Elbow Cay at 12:40 p.m. moving west at 8 mph.

The wind speeds have rapidly increased throughout the morning from 150 mph at 4 a.m., to 180 mph at 11 a.m. By the time it hit Elbow Cay, Dorian’s wind speeds reached over 220 mph.

The storm surge was measured between 18-23 feet above normal tide levels.

The latest update shows a westerly track showing the storm will make landfall in the Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama within the next couple of hours.

What you need to know:

This is an extremely powerful hurricane

powerful hurricane The wind gusts and storm surge (expected at 15-20 feet high) are predicted to devastate the tiny islands

The speed of the storm is slowing so some parts of the islands may be within the storm eye wall for 24-30 hours.

The time for evacuation in the Bahamas has passed; people are warned to seek high-ground shelter immediately

The National Hurricane Center is keeping the storm a category 5 for about 24-48 hours.

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

All models consistently predict the storm to track off the coast of Florida and up the east coast. Though Florida may not take a direct hit, it will certainly get a lot of rain and wind to some capacity.

Hurricane watches have been posted up and down the Treasure Coast.

The storm is predicted to make a turn north up the east coast and weaken around Tuesday, effecting the Carolinas and Georgia.

Stay tuned to News 8 for Storm Team 8’s storm updates throughout the week.