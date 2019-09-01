Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas, extreme destruction expected

(WTNH) — News 8’s Meteorologist, Ashley Baylor, has the Sunday morning update on Hurricane Dorian as it increases to a category 5 storm and hits land in Elbow Cay, Bahamas.
Dorian touched down in Elbow Cay at 12:40 p.m. moving west at 8 mph.
The wind speeds have rapidly increased throughout the morning from 150 mph at 4 a.m., to 180 mph at 11 a.m. By the time it hit Elbow Cay, Dorian’s wind speeds reached over 220 mph.
The storm surge was measured between 18-23 feet above normal tide levels.
The latest update shows a westerly track showing the storm will make landfall in the Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama within the next couple of hours.
What you need to know:
- This is an extremely powerful hurricane
- The wind gusts and storm surge (expected at 15-20 feet high) are predicted to devastate the tiny islands
- The speed of the storm is slowing so some parts of the islands may be within the storm eye wall for 24-30 hours.
- The time for evacuation in the Bahamas has passed; people are warned to seek high-ground shelter immediately
The National Hurricane Center is keeping the storm a category 5 for about 24-48 hours.
NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019
All models consistently predict the storm to track off the coast of Florida and up the east coast. Though Florida may not take a direct hit, it will certainly get a lot of rain and wind to some capacity.
Hurricane watches have been posted up and down the Treasure Coast.
The storm is predicted to make a turn north up the east coast and weaken around Tuesday, effecting the Carolinas and Georgia.
Stay tuned to News 8 for Storm Team 8’s storm updates throughout the week.