Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving an Indiana married couple who had separated earlier that day.

Marion Police responded to a reported shooting just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Robert Beck, 34, had called 911 and told operators he had shot someone.

Officers arrived to find Beck in the front of the house, where he was placed in handcuffs. Inside the house, Brian Eccles, 51, was found with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area.

Beck’s wife, Jodi Beck, 35, and her two children, ages 7 and 11, were found in the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators discovered that Robert and Jodi had separated earlier Thursday morning. When Robert Beck returned home, he discovered Jodi and Eccles in the bedroom. An argument followed, during which Robert allegedly shot Eccles with a .380 caliber handgun.

Eccles was airlifted to a local hospital, and Robert Beck was arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.