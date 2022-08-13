An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed in flames. All occupants of the blazing vehicle safely made it out.

Minor injuries were reported and one person was brought to the hospital. It is unclear which vehicle that person was an occupant of.

Stay tuned with News 8 for more details are they become available.