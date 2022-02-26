HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Six people are dead after two separate crashes involving wrong way drivers on both Interstate 84 and Interstate 91.

At 2:26 a.m., police received the first report of a wrong way driver on I-91 in the area of exit 18 in Meriden. Reports stated the car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Moments later, it was reported that the wrong way driver collided with another vehicle.

Two people are dead, according to police, and the whole area near exit 18 is closed.

The next accident was reported at 2:46 a.m., involving another wrong way driver on I-84 in Hartford.

Four people are reported dead in this accident, and the area near exit 51 is closed.

Connecticut State Police urges people to stay away from these accident sites and will release more information when they are able.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for any updates.