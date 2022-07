OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A car accident on I-95 South in Old Saybrook caused injuries and lane closures on Saturday night.

The accident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. and only one lane was open in the area of the accident near Exit 67.

Lifestar was called to the scene for injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown, according to officials.

Stay tuned with News 8 as more updates become available.