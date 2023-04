UPDATE: I-95 in West Haven has since been reopened. The left and center lanes remain closed.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Northbound in West Haven is closed after a three-car crash, according to the Department of Transportation.

The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

EMS and local fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Injury status is not yet available.

There is currently no timeline on when the highway will be reopened.

Stay tuned for updates.