NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 North and South near the Q Bridge are closed after a tractor trailer accident, according to the Department of Transportation.

The accident was reported around 8:30 Sunday night. State troopers responded to the accident in which the tractor trailer was reportedly on fire.

One patient has been transported to a local hospital where their status is currently unknown.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including local and state police, EMS, and local fire departments.

