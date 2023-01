WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 64 has been closed because of a rollover car crash, according to the Department of Transportation.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Serious injuries were reported.

State police has advised anyone traveling in the area to expect delays.

