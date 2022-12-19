HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are asking for your help – after a shooting in broad daylight left a 37-year-old man dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to come forward.

Police say John Williams was shot multiple times in his vehicle on North Street. Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Man shot to death in Hamden

The midday violence shocked neighbors including Patricia Williams, who went outside to discover the man shot to death was her nephew.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says Patricia Williams. “I wouldn’t wish that on nobody. A parent should never have to bury their child like that. It’s really hard on the family right now.”

Patricia Williams was watching TV, waiting for her nephew to walk through the door, when she says she heard eight to ten gunshots.

When she came outside, she said she saw that his black truck had crashed into her neighbor’s yard. The windows were shattered and the passenger side was riddled with bullet holes.

She said a row of police cruisers were lined outside her North Street home in minutes.

“My nephew was a good person,” said Williams. “He would really give you the shirt off his back. If you needed anything he was there for you. It was just you know tragic it had to end like that you know especially around the holidays, Christmas is around the corner.”

She told News 8 John Williams had a teenage son.

Now a time of year usually spent with family has turned into a time of mourning.

“I’m trying to deal with it every day but it does hurt because the holidays are here and with all the losses we’ve had it’s just another tragedy after another. I hope they really catch these people that did it and they get what’s coming to them,” said Williams.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Gabe Garcia at 203-230-4000 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Any information provided to police can remain confidential.