MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was ticketed after failing to remove snow and ice on top of the car that nearly struck a state police cruiser.

A trooper’s cruiser from Troop E was nearly struck by an ‘ice missile’ on Sunday afternoon on I-395 in Montville.

The driver was issued a $120 ticket for failing to remove the snow and ice.

State police are reminding all drivers to remove any snow or ice from cars including the hood, trunk, and roof. The failure to do so could pose a threat to others driving if the snow and ice fly off the car.