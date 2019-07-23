Where to get free breakfast and lunch in New Haven and Hamden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Amidst summer fun, forgetting to eat is easy.

Before school starts again, students can find the “Free Meals Here” Food Truck or school bus at various locations around New Haven and Hamden.

The truck, which serves 1,000 meals a day, has two types of sites.

Open sites are for any children under 18 to receive a free breakfast lunch. Closed sites are only open to children enrolled in summer programs.

According to the New Haven Public Schools website, this became the first free meal truck for children in Connecticut after New Haven School Food partnered with United Way and Connecticut No Kid Hungry.

A complete list of locations can be found on the New Haven Public Schools website.