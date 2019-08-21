IKEA’s teacher appreciation events helps teachers get ready for school year

(WTNH) — Furniture giant IKEA is doing their part to help local teachers get ready for the school year.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, IKEA will have a day chock full of workshops and giveaways to give teachers a hand. IKEA will have organization and art display ideas and a classroom fitness demonstration.

You must have a valid teacher ID to participate. For more information on the events, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.