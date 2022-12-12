BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday.

Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside of the unoccupied car, they saw a gun on the passenger’s side.

It was learned that the car was registered to 25-year-old George Lamoreaux of Burlington. Lamoreaux was found at his house following the crash.

Lamoreaux was identified as the driver of the car and acknowledged he was aware of the gun inside his car and did not possess a pistol permit.

Lamoreaux was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.