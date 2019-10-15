‘I’m not okay’: 911 call released in case of bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment

(WTNH) — Charges were dropped Tuesday against the Peter Pan bus driver accused of locking a passenger in a luggage compartment in August.

A judge decided to throw out the ‘unlawful restraint‘ charge against Wendy Alberty in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Alberty’s attorney, Nate Baber, tells News 8 that there was no evidence she intentionally locked the passenger in that compartment back in August.

The passenger was able to get help by calling the police from the luggage compartment. She told police, “Hi, I have no battery left. I’m not OK. The bus driver locked me underneath the bus.”

Authorities were able to find and stop the bus after they pinged the woman’s cellphone.

Baber says Alberty is considering filing a civil suit over the arrest.