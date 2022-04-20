(WTNH) – Improvements are coming to the West Haven and Newington VA campuses.

The clinical tower will be renovated, primary care treatment areas will be expanded, operating rooms will be upgraded, and more parking will be added.

“We will have a new surgical tower, three stories high, just a stone’s throw in the back of this very building. That new in-patient acute care tower will provide the kind of surgical space our veterans need and deserve. Where we’re standing will be a new parking garage,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The garage will add about 300 spaces. The design phase of the projects just wrapped up. Blumenthal says major reconstruction of the West Haven facility is on the horizon.