Chief Political Anchor Dennis House was emcee at the first ever Connecticut Voice Honors Awards at Foxwoods in Mashantucket.

The event honors members, advocates and supporters of the LGBTQ community. Congresswoman Rosa Delauro and Stanley Black and Decker were among this year’s honorees.