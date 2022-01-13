Increased police patrols at Southington High School on Thursday due to reported threat about a ‘shooting’

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Increased police patrols will be seen at Southington High School on Thursday due to a reported threat.

Principal Michael Crocco sent a letter to families saying that at the end of the day on Wednesday, the words “shooting on Thursday” were written inside the lid of a sanitary napkin container inside a girl’s bathroom.

The principal said it is unclear when it was written.

The increased patrols are out of an abundance of caution.

