Increased police presence at East Hartford High School

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police presence at East Hartford High School on Monday.
According to the East Hartford Police Department, there was a “misunderstanding online”, but no real threat was made towards the school.
As a precaution, police say there will be more officers at the high school for Monday.
The Superintendent of Schools released the following statement regarding the online “rumors”:
“We have been made aware of the rumors on social media regarding safety concerns at our graduation ceremony and evolving now to include our school on Monday. While we do not engage as an organization in social media concerns, we are choosing to respond to hopefully ease the concerns that have arisen over the weekend.
The rumors that have been circulated are inaccurate and untrue. In cooperation with our School Administration, Security Team and EHPD, we have thoroughly investigated these concerns and found them false. We know that rumors on social media often take a life of their own and suggest concerned parents or community members reach out to the school directly if a conversation is needed.
Safety of our students and faculty is our primary concern and we will continue to work hard to continue to build a culture of excellence and pride at EHHS.
We look forward to seeing all our students in school on Monday as we close out an extremely successful school year. To further reduce concerns that this false rumor has created, we will have an increased presence of EHPD officers at EHHS on Monday morning.”