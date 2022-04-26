ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s an increased police presence at Rocky Hill High School on Tuesday due to the report of a threat posted on social media.

On Monday at 4 p.m., the school district said a concerned student at Rocky Hill High School informed school officials about a threat posted to a group social media forum. The school district notified the police and an investigation was conducted.

Police determined the threat to not be credible, but out of an abundance of caution, there is increased police presence at the high school on Tuesday.

No additional information was released at this time.