(WTNH) – A poll conducted by News 8/ The Hill/ Emerson College Polling polled 1,000 registered voters in Connecticut. On Wednesday, News 8 brought you the poll results from the gubernatorial race.

Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal is running for his 3rd term. He was elected to the Senate in 2010.

He is running against three candidates on the Republican side, with one endorsed candidate, meaning there will be a primary for this race. The candidates are Themis Klarides, an attorney by trade and former Minority Leader in the House; Peter Lumaj, an attorney by trade; and Leora Levy, the Republican National Committeewoman for Connecticut.

The News 8/ The Hill/ Emerson College Polling tested a series of general election matchups for Blumenthal.

First, against endorsed Republican candidate Themis Klarides, Blumenthal leads 50 percent to 40 percent, with 10 percent undecided.

Next, against Republican Peter Lumaj, Blumenthal leads 51 percent to 35 percent, with 14 percent undecided.

Lastly, against Republican Leory Levy, Blumenthal leads 52 percent to 36 percent, with 11 percent undecided.

There are interesting cross tabs on how Independent voters broke down. According to the poll, 39.8 percent of Independent voters say they would vote for Blumenthal, 45.2 percent of voters said they would vote for Klarides, and 15.1 percent were undecided.

In a matchup with Lumaj, 37.9 percent of Independent voters said they would vote for Blumenthal and 39.9 percent would vote for Lumaj, with 22.3 percent undecided.

In a match-up with Levy, 40.6 percent of Independent voters said they would vote for Blumenthal and 40.8 percent would vote for Levy, with 18.6 percent undecided.

One thousand registered voters were surveyed both online and in landline phone calls from May 10 through May 11, 2022. The poll has a margin of +/- 3 percentage points.

The primary election will be held in August.