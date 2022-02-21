NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Investigations begin Monday to discover how thousands of vaccines were left in the freezer for too long at the New Haven Department of Public Health.

It was last Tuesday when officials first realized nearly three thousand doses had been left in the freezer for too long. But they say it was not until last Friday that they found out over 650 of those doses had gone into people’s arms in the previous six weeks, according to the New Haven Department of Public Health.

Between the dates of Dec., 23 2021 and Feb 7, 2022 over 650 people over the age of 12 who received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine experienced a “temperature extrusion.” The doses were given at the New Haven Department of Public Health on 54 Meadow St.

The Health Department says it has contacted all of them and told them they should get new doses. Most of those were booster shots. The state database says none of them got COVID. The city Health Director says so far it looks like a case of miscommunication.

“Upon our internal review, an isolated incident involving a lack of clear communication as to responsibility for checking the time for moving the vaccine from the freezer to the refrigerator was identified,” shared the Director of the New Haven Department of Public Health.

Reverend Kimber of New Haven held a virtual press conference addressing the concern that there would have been a lot more fuss about this mistake if it had happened in a white suburb. He demanded an investigation by the State Department of Public Health.

The New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared that an investigation was already underway. At the city’s press conference Elicker announced that the city hired an independent contractor to investigate the problem and determine if anyone needs to be held accountable. The investigation by the independent contractor begins Monday.